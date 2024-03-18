Units responding for crash in Paddock Lake

At about 4:14 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a possible crash in the 7500 block of Highway 83 in Paddock Lake.
Per dispatch: Deputies already on scene. Two vehicles involved. One person may be injured.
