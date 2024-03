After weeks of unseasonably warmer weather, a stretch of colder weather is set to hit home.

Maybe, there will even be some snow.

The high temperatures this week should be in the 30s — with one exception — says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast. Lows will be in the 20s.

Where did that come from?

The exception is Tuesday, when the high should be just over 50, but the low will still be in the 20s.

There’s also a strong chance of snow Thursday night. No word on accumulation yet.