Agenda: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District board meeting and special meeting March 19, 2024

Mar 18th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday in teh school librry.

First is a special meeting, which will be a closed session regarding: DAPES – District Administrator Performance Evaluation System; Goal Setting Discussion Board and District Administrator/Asst Superintendent.

The full special meeting agenda is available here.

The regular board meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., also in the school library. Agenda items include:

  • Continuous Improvement System for Operations: a) (1d) Five Year Facilities & Preventative Maintenance Plan
    (1) Audit of Facilities – John Berget, CESA 10; b) (1a) Safety Plan
  • Approval of Replacement of SMART Boards
  • School Day Start and End Times – Action Item

The full regular meeting agenda is available here.

