Agenda: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District board meeting and special meeting March 19, 2024

The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday in teh school librry.
First is a special meeting, which will be a closed session regarding: DAPES – District Administrator Performance Evaluation System; Goal Setting Discussion Board and District Administrator/Asst Superintendent.
The full special meeting agenda is available here.
The regular board meeting is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m., also in the school library. Agenda items include:
- Continuous Improvement System for Operations: a) (1d) Five Year Facilities & Preventative Maintenance Plan
(1) Audit of Facilities – John Berget, CESA 10; b) (1a) Safety Plan
- Approval of Replacement of SMART Boards
- School Day Start and End Times – Action Item