Agenda: Salem School District board meeting March 19, 2024

The Salem School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. in the large group instruction room.

The meeting also will be livestreamed and archived here.

Agenda items include:

CESA 2 Update

WASB Delegate and Legislative Liaison Update

Closed session for: Discussing and taking action, if appropriate, regarding the issuance of a

preliminary notice of consideration of contract non-renewal under Wis. Stat. § 118.22, to a teacher(s). Discussing and taking action, if appropriate, regarding teacher resignations. The Board will reconvene in open session to take any action from closed session.

