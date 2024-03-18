Agenda: Salem School District board meeting March 19, 2024

The Salem School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. in the large group instruction room.
The meeting also will be livestreamed and archived here.
Agenda items include:
- CESA 2 Update
- WASB Delegate and Legislative Liaison Update
- Closed session for: Discussing and taking action, if appropriate, regarding the issuance of a
preliminary notice of consideration of contract non-renewal under Wis. Stat. § 118.22, to a teacher(s). Discussing and taking action, if appropriate, regarding teacher resignations. The Board will reconvene in open session to take any action from closed session.