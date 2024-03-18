Agenda: Salem School District board meeting March 19, 2024

Mar 18th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. in the large group instruction room.

The meeting also will be livestreamed and archived here.

Agenda items include:

  • CESA 2 Update
  • WASB Delegate and Legislative Liaison Update
  • Closed session for: Discussing and taking action, if appropriate, regarding the issuance of a
    preliminary notice of consideration of contract non-renewal under Wis. Stat. § 118.22, to a teacher(s). Discussing and taking action, if appropriate, regarding teacher resignations. The Board will reconvene in open session to take any action from closed session.

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives