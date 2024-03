The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items include:

Consideration of a motion to approve a contract with Municipal Code Enforcement LLC for Code Enforcement.

Discussion and possible action regarding a quote from Great Lakes TV Seal Inc. for storm sewer cleaning and televising.

A closed session for litigation in which the village is or likely to become involved specifically regarding Richard

Thayer claim.

