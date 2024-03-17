Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting March 18, 2024

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 4 p.m. in the school library.
Agenda items include:
- Possible Approval of WASB District Administrator Search Services UpdatePossible Approval of Resignations
- Possible Approval of 2024-2025 New Staff
- Staffing and interview.
- Possible Approval for a School Board Representative for District Administrative Search
- Discussion and Possible Approval of the Exploration of District Consolidation with Wilmot High School