Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting March 18, 2024

Mar 17th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 4 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

  • Possible Approval of WASB District Administrator Search Services UpdatePossible Approval of Resignations
  • Possible Approval of 2024-2025 New Staff
  • Staffing and interview.
  • Possible Approval for a School Board Representative for District Administrative Search
  • Discussion and Possible Approval of the Exploration of District Consolidation with Wilmot High School

The full agenda is available here.

