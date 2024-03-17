Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board meeting March 18, 2024

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

Baird Forecast Model

Referendum Board Discussion

Erate Options and Discussion

Staffing Update for 2024-25- Andrea Zackery

Recording of Open School Board Meetings

2024 Summer School Presentation: Jenny Dziewior

Approval of Summer School Professional Hourly Pay and Stipend for Summer School Coordinator

Approval of up to a Full time Pupil Services Position such as but not limited to a social worker, guidance counselor, community outreach d. Approval of Recording of Open School Board Meetings

The full agenda is available here.