Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board meeting March 18, 2024

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.
Agenda items include:
- Baird Forecast Model
- Referendum Board Discussion
- Erate Options and Discussion
- Staffing Update for 2024-25- Andrea Zackery
- Recording of Open School Board Meetings
- 2024 Summer School Presentation: Jenny Dziewior
- Approval of Summer School Professional Hourly Pay and Stipend for Summer School Coordinator
- Approval of up to a Full time Pupil Services Position such as but not limited to a social worker, guidance counselor, community outreach d. Approval of Recording of Open School Board Meetings