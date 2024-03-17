Agenda: Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board meeting March 18, 2024

Mar 17th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

  • Baird Forecast Model
  • Referendum Board Discussion
  • Erate Options and Discussion
  • Staffing Update for 2024-25- Andrea Zackery
  • Recording of Open School Board Meetings
  • 2024 Summer School Presentation: Jenny Dziewior
  • Approval of Summer School Professional Hourly Pay and Stipend for Summer School Coordinator
  • Approval of up to a Full time Pupil Services Position such as but not limited to a social worker, guidance counselor, community outreach d. Approval of Recording of Open School Board Meetings

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives