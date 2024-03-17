Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting March 18, 2024

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting ta 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
This meeting will be live streamed and available for later viewing here.
Agenda items include:
- Presentation and Discussion regarding Fire Station #2 Renovations and Staffing.
- Discussion regarding updating the Fireworks Ordinance to allow both tent based and permanent structure sales of Fireworks within the Village limits.
- Appointment(s) for Fire Commission.
- Discussion and Approval of Fire Chief Job Description.
- Closed session for deliberating the Paddock Lake Fire Agreement.
- Closed session for litigation specifically concerning fencing claims by Kevin Schrage and adjoining property owners made under Wis. Stat. Ch. 90’s fencing dispute law.