Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting March 18, 2024

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting ta 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

This meeting will be live streamed and available for later viewing here.

Agenda items include:

Presentation and Discussion regarding Fire Station #2 Renovations and Staffing.

Discussion regarding updating the Fireworks Ordinance to allow both tent based and permanent structure sales of Fireworks within the Village limits.

Appointment(s) for Fire Commission.

Discussion and Approval of Fire Chief Job Description.

Closed session for deliberating the Paddock Lake Fire Agreement.

Closed session for litigation specifically concerning fencing claims by Kevin Schrage and adjoining property owners made under Wis. Stat. Ch. 90’s fencing dispute law.

The full agenda is available here.