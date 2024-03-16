Carlee Diggs named to dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University

More than 3,000 undergraduate students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2023 semester, including Carlee Diggs, from Salem

Students who make the Dean’s List have achieved a grade point average of 3.5 or higher (3.25 for freshmen) for the semester.

Coastal Carolina University is located in Conway, located just minutes from the resort area of Myrtle Beach, S.C.

CCU offers baccalaureate degrees in more than 100 major fields of study. Among the University’s graduate-level programs are 27 master’s degrees, one educational specialist degree, and the doctorates in education and in marine science: coastal and marine systems science. CCU boasts a growing array of internship, research and international opportunities for students, as well as numerous online programs through Coastal Online.

