Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society to hold pancake breakfast, Davidson Hall open house March 23

The Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society will hold a pancake breakfast and Davidson Hall open house Saturday, March 23 from 7:30 to 11 a.m.

The breakfast will be held at the Bristol Municipal Building, 19801 83rd Street. The event is being held in conjunction with the Growing with Bristol Egg Hunt.

Menu is pancakes, eggs, sausages, OJ, milk and coffee. Tickets available at the door are: Adult $8, children (3-12) $5 and under 3 free.

After breakfast, with the Bristol Fire and Rescue station, Davidson Hall and then head down to Hansen Park for the egg hunt.

50/50 rafle drawing will be held at 10:45 a.m.

This event sponsored by Lake George Lodge, Edenhofer Law Offices, Festival Foods of Paddock Lake, Mindy Cooling State Farm