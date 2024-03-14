Westosha Central HS band to hold open rehearsal of music for Festival Disney on March 19

The Westosha Central High School band will be having a rehearsal in the auditorium on Tuesday, March 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. This will be students last rehearsal before leaving for Florida to participate in the Festival Disney competition. This is a great opportunity to hear the band students play their music for the Festival Disney competition

This is an open rehearsal and you are welcome to watch so feel free to come and go as you please. We do ask that you don’t distract the students and please silence all electronics to avoid any distractions.

The WCHS band and choir are performing in the Festival Disney competition on Friday, March 22. The choir performs at 12:00 p.m. at Saratoga Springs. The band performs at 3:35 p.m. at the Contemporary Resort. All performances are free and open to the public. If interested, all you have to do is go to the security gate at the resort and tell the guards you are there for the Festival Disney performance. They are to let you in and tell you where to park. You should not have to pay for any parking.