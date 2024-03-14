Units Responding for fire in Wheatland

Mar 14th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

At about 11:39 Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue are responding to a fire at a gas station in the 33700 Block of 59th St. The fire is coming from the engine of a semi-truck.

