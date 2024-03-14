Units Responding for fire in Wheatland

At about 11:39 Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue are responding to a fire at a gas station in the 33700 Block of 59th St. The fire is coming from the engine of a semi-truck.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 11:39 Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue are responding to a fire at a gas station in the 33700 Block of 59th St. The fire is coming from the engine of a semi-truck.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2024 West of the I | Powered by WordPress