The Paddock Lake Area Lions Club will host its Full Moon Easter Egg Scramble on Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m. at Paddock Lake Village Hall, 6969 236th Avenue.

This event is for ages 11 to 17 years old. Cost is $7 each.

Bring your own basket and a flashlight to help find all the “eggstra” special eggs. Lots of fun and prizes to be had.

In the event of inclement weather, this event will be held as a drive through.