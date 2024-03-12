Bristol Village Board approves ATV/UTV use on village roads

The Bristol Village Board approved expanding the use of ATVs/UTVs to all village owned roads Monday.

The action will become official after the updating of a map showing the approved streets and placement of signs.

Currently, ATVs/UTVs are allowed on roads only in the Lake George area.

Even with the new action, ATVs/UTVs will not be approved for use on county highways or state or US highways, such as Highway 50 and Highway 45. Whether state and county highways will be able to be crossed from village roads was not clear and a village lawyer said he would research the matter to be sure.

The village had received a petition with 100 signatures supporting expanding ATV/UTV use.

How many signs will be required marking routes was not clear. Some board members and staff felt regulations require every road would be needed to be designated with signs. But village administrator Randy Kerkman said he recently received communication from the state saying signs would need to be posted at only major roads, perhaps as few as four. Trustee John McCabe contended state statues don’t require any signs at all, that placement is optional. He included a provision in his motion to make the change to limit signage cost to less than $1,000.

About 30 people attended the meeting. Most speakers were in favor of allowing ATVs/UTVs; one person spoke against making the change. People involved in implementing legal ATV/UTV use on roads in Salem Lakes and Wheatland were among those who spoke on the topic.

The village considered similar action in 2020. At that time, the fire chief, a representative of the Sheriff’s Department patrol command and village administration did not recommend allowing widespread ATV/UTV use. None of those officials offered an opinion on the expansion Monday. Ultimately, ATV/UTV use was restricted to Lake George in 2020.

The change will not include golf carts, but village staff was instructed to draft an ordinance for those vehicles as well.