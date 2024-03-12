Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole March 13, 2024

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m., at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. No formal action is taken at committee of the whole meetings.

Agenda items include:

Discussion: 2024 Street Improvement and Water Main Replacement competitive bid results.

Discussion: Initial Resolution authorizing the sale of General Obligation Bonds in the amount of $1,392,062.00

Amending the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department contract to include water patrol services.

The full agenda is available here.