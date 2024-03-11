Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting March 11, 2024

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Agenda items include:

A favorable recommendation has been given by the Wheatland Planning Commission on Monday 2-27-24 for the following: Bedrock LC LLC 33703 59th St. Burlington, WI 53105 (Owner) DeAnna Delimat, 34231 Hight Dr. East Troy, WI 53120 (agent) requesting approval of a temporary use (Section 1111.D12.18 7-4: which states that it shall be unlawful to proceed with the operation, construction, installation, enlargement or alternation of a temporary use, as defined in this ordinance, without first obtaining approval from the Kenosha County Board of Adjustments) to temporarily use an existing parking lot for the placement of (1)30x50sales tent, (1) 8’x40’ steel storage container and (2)banners to operate a temporary fireworks sales stand in the B-4 Planned business District on Tax Parcel #95-4-219353-0230, Town of Wheatland.

A favorable recommendation has been given by the Wheatland Planning Commission on Monday 2-27-24 for the following: Delimat Properties 32135 Geneva Rd. Salem, WI 53105 (Owner) DeAnna Delimat, 34231 Hight Dr. East Troy, WI 53120 (agent) requesting approval of a temporary use (Section 1111.D12.18 7-4: which states that it shall be unlawful to proceed with the operation, construction, installation, enlargement or alternation of a temporary use, as defined in this ordinance, without first obtaining approval from the Kenosha County Board of Adjustments) to temporarily use an existing parking lot for the placement of (1)30x50sales tent, (1) 8’x40’ steel storage container and (2)banners to operate a temporary fireworks sales stand in the B-4 Planned business District on Tax Parcel #95-4-119-013-0320 and 95-4-119-013-0330, Town of Wheatland

Review recommendations and vote to purchase firearm replacement(s) for Constable Santelli

Review the contract and vote to have Kenosha County Sheriff to assume Water Patrol starting Spring, 2024.

Vote to Rescind the Town of Wheatland as the Water Patrol Agency having served Wheatland, Paddock Lake, Center Lake and Camp Lake.

The full agenda is available here.