Agenda: Bristol Village Board meeting March 11, 2024

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items include:

Discuss and consider for approval the request of Fire Chief Jolin Niederer to hire Sarnantha Brien, Valente Enriquez and Luis Alvarado to serve on the fire department as Paid-On-Call and Paid On Premises Staff.

Discuss and consider for approval the request of Brett Hickey, Kirnley-Horn & Associates 1 l1 W. Jackson Boulevard, Suite 1320, Chicago, lL 60604 (Applicant), Nutting Properlies, LLC (Jay Nutting, Current Owner), and The Overland Group (Developer) for a Zoning Map Amendment and a Zoning Text Amendment change from A-2 (Agricultural) to 83 (Highway Business District) on approximately 2.840 acres on tax parcel #37-4-l2l-A54-0415 Village of Bristol, Kenosha County Wisconsin. For informational purposes, the property is located at 185 L4 75th Street which is on the Northwest corner of Hwy 50 (75e Street) and County Hwy D (184th Street).

Discuss and consider for approval of Ordinance No. 24-2:TITLE 13, ZONING ORDINANCE OF THE VILLAGE OF BRISTOL CODE OF ORDINANCES.

Possible action on expanding ATVs, UTVs and golf carts to all Village roads. Item was tabled until the March I l, 2024 Village Board meeting to allow participants who signed the petition to be present to answer any questions the Village Board may have.

The full agenda is available here.