Salem Lakes Village Board appoints new treasurer/finance director

The Salem Lakes Village Board appointed a treasurer/finance director last week.

The board voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint Betsy Leach to the postion, pending the results of some pre-employment related screenings.

Village administrator Cassandra Hiller supplied the following information about Leach and her background:

Betsy currently serves as the Finance Director / Treasurer for the Village of Saukville, Wisconsin. Formerly, Betsy was Finance Director, Accounting and Payroll Specialist for the Kenosha Public Library. Betsy also served as the Business Manager for a commercial dairy for 10 years. Betsy has degrees in accounting and business administration. She is also a candidate for the Certified Public Finance Officer (CPFO) designation from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). She is also a member of the Municipal Treasurer’s Association of Wisconsin and is working toward her Municipal Treasurer’s certification.

Leach replaces long-time treasurer Chris Lamb, who retired as of Feb. 29.

Hiller suggested the new position of treasurer/finance director as part of putting all finance related postions under one supervisor. Hiller also suggested the new position would yield a larger pool of applicants, when she announced Lamb’s retirement at a meeting in January.