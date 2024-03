At about 10:43 a.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to a report of a fire in the 600 block of Legion Drive in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: A dryer is on fire in a house.

UPDATE 10:45 a.m — Town of Randall Fire Department and Wheatland Vol Fire Department units now dispatched to respond.

UPDATE 10:46 a.m. — Unit on scene reports lots of smoke, but no flames seen.

UPDATE 11:12 a.m. — Units clearing the scene and returning to quarters.