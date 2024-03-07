Woman dies in crash in Wheatland

A 20-year-old woman died in a crash in Wheatland Monday morning.

Cassidy L. Quinn, 20, was ejected from her vehicle during the crash in the 7500 block of Highway W in Wheatland.

From Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Sgt. Colin Coultrip:

On Monday morning, 3/4/24, at approximately 530am, KSD and rescue responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 7500-block of CTH W. The caller initially stated that the vehicle was on its roof. Upon arrival, deputies located a single vehicle that ultimately came to rest on the west side of the road in the marsh with no one inside.

Approximately 30 yards west they located the deceased driver who was ejected from the car. The deceased is a young adult female.

Drones equipped with FLIR were launched in an attempt to locate any additional victims. None were located.

Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Tram – MCAT was activated and responded.

The road was reopened at approximately 0900 hours.

CTH-W was closed and rerouted for approximately 3.5 hours.

The deceased driver has been identified as Cassidy L. Quinn (20 years old). In review of the scene, it’s likely she veered onto the shoulder where there was an up-angled (turndown) guard rail. The car rode up the guard rail on one side causing the car to roll over several times down a hill. While rolling over, Cassidy was ejected from the vehicle.