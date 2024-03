From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

A portion of Kenosha County Highway V in the Village of Salem Lakes is scheduled to be closed daily during the week of March 11 for culvert replacement and ditch line work.

This includes the stretch of Highway V (224th Avenue) between Highway C (Wilmot Road) and Highway JS (107th Street).

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route through the area.

This work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.