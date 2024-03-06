Wilmot Union HS to explore interest in district consolidation

Note: This story was reported from a video recording — DH

The Wilmot Union High School District board directed its administration to gauge interest in district consolidation among its K-8 feeder districts.

District consolidation was discussed at Monday’s special board meeting.

District administrator Michael Plourde proposed the idea of gauging interest among the districts, and if some interest is found, conducting a study by a consultant to work out whether to proceed.

Consolidation could offer some efficiencies that would reduce the cost of operating a single district over multiple separate district. Plourde said. The board is exploring cost saving measures in the wake of a second failed operational referendum in two years.

“The argument for consolidation is you can reduce staffing in some areas particularly in administration,” Plourde said.

A single district would likely need only one district administrator (superintendent) and other administrative functions such as business managers or curriculum directors also could be handled by one individual for each function.

Consolidation also brings some financial incentives. The new district would receive from the state $150 per student for four years. In year 5, it would receive 50 percent of that number and in year 6, 25 percent.

Taxpayers in the individual districts would see a different tax rate, but the hope is that reduced costs would make the consolidation palatable, Plourde said.

“Depending on who merges, there could be winners and losers,” Plourde said.

Board members noted that there is some public sentiment for exploring consolidation, so the issue should be addressed regardless of whether the outlook is favorable.

“”We did have several people say to us, why don’t you just consolidate?” Plourde said “I think it’s worth exploring and maybe it makes sense and we save money. And if it doesn’t make sense you know at least then we know we looked at another possibility to try to solve this financial boundary that we are in.”

But some board members also pointed out that any consolidation financial solution likely is short-term and wouldn’t necessarily eliminate the need for an operational referendum due to the size of the financial shortfalls all kinds of school districts face under current state-set funding rules.

“We need an answer to consolidation because that is in the public perception why we can’t balance our budget, but we will still be going to referendum in a couple of years because the funding mechanism … is not right,” said board Vice President Joy Corona. “So we’re going to spend money we don’t have … on a study to prove to taxpayers that whether we do or don’t consolidate we’re still going to be having to go for an operational referendum because the funding system … isn’t going to pay for what it costs to run a school. So what are we gaining except for fixing some public perceptions.”

Countered board President Nate Colborn: “I think you’ve got to fix that public perception … “We’re 0 and 2. I don’t think we can just keep going to the polls and doing the same thing because it isn’t working. We’ve got to do something.”

The issue of feeder districts that send some students to Wilmot and some to Westosha Central High School was also discussed as a potential stumbling block. Those districts include Wheatland J1 School District, Silver Lake-Salem Jt 1 School District (Riverview School) and Salem School District. Interim business manager David Betz suggested a consolidation might need to include all of the feeder schools and both local high school districts to be feasible.

Plourde said he would reach out to the Wilmot feeder districts regarding consolidation first. Then if there was interest from some, he would come back to the board about funding for a study of the issue by a consultant.

Rough estimates Plourde received from two companies that could do a consolidation study put the cost at “tens of thousands” to “$3-$8,000” per district.