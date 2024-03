The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a special meeting Wednesday, starting at 5 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

Agenda items are:

Convene into closed session pursuant Regarding Village Finance Director/Treasurer Interviews and Deliberations for an offer for Employment.

Reconvene into Open Sessio to act on such matters discussed therein as it deems appropriate. Possible action regarding the Village Finance Director/Treasurer Offer of Employment.

