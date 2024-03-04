Local students named to Carthage College Fall 2023 Dean’s List

The following local students were named to the Carthage College Fall 2023 Dean’s List in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement.
Dean’s List honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 12 letter-graded credits in a given semester.
- Cooper Ferruzzi of Bristol
- Madeline Persino of Bristol
- Nicole Adamski of Bristol
- Teagan Coomans of Bristol
- Austin Mordja of Salem
- Evan Rasch of Salem
- Hailey Dienst of Salem
- JJ Salas of Salem
- Luke Gillmore of Salem
- Maggy Pertler of Salem
- Sage Carlson of Salem
- Tanner Mordja of Salem
- Kyleigh Pittman of Trevor
- Grace Krueger of Trevor
- Anna Polietaieva of Twin Lakes
- Hailey Cawley of Wilmot