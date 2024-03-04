Local students named to Carthage College Fall 2023 Dean’s List

The following local students were named to the Carthage College Fall 2023 Dean’s List in recognition of their outstanding academic achievement.

Dean’s List honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 12 letter-graded credits in a given semester.

Cooper Ferruzzi of Bristol

Madeline Persino of Bristol

Nicole Adamski of Bristol

Teagan Coomans of Bristol

Austin Mordja of Salem

Evan Rasch of Salem

Hailey Dienst of Salem

JJ Salas of Salem

Luke Gillmore of Salem

Maggy Pertler of Salem

Sage Carlson of Salem

Tanner Mordja of Salem

Kyleigh Pittman of Trevor

Grace Krueger of Trevor

Anna Polietaieva of Twin Lakes

Hailey Cawley of Wilmot