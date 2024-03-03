Kenosha Lions Foundation accepting grant applications for 2024

The Kenosha Lions Foundation is continuing its grants award program for service organizations in Kenosha County.

This will mark the 39th consecutive year that the Lions Clubs of Kenosha County have made these grants available to the community.

Nonprofit groups with 501(c)3 status may request an application for funding and guidelines by writing to the: Kenosha Lions Foundation, P.O. Box 654, Kenosha, WI 53141, or by email to cathyapellegrino@gmail.com.

Only written requests from Kenosha County organizations will be accepted and must be received by the Foundation on or before March 15, 2024.

Priority will be given to organizations with projects that assist those with hearing and visual disabilities.

All of these awards are in addition to the many other programs the Lions Clubs conduct each year for the less fortunate of Kenosha County. These clubs are part of Lions International, the largest service organization in the world, serving in more than 205 countries and geographic areas with more than 1.3 million members in over 45,000 clubs.