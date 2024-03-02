Sheriff’s Dept. to start accepting donations to support K9 Unit

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

Starting Monday, March 11th, 2024, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department (KSD) will officially start accepting donations to support the K9 Unit. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department gifts those who donate a K9 Plushie of the Department’s K9s and/or the K9 unit’s challenge coin as a thank you.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s K9 Unit will gift those who donate $20 or more a K9 plushie or a challenge coin. (i.e. $100 donation could equal 5 coins/plushies or a combination of both)

There will be an initial limit of five (5) plushies/coins gifted per person. Donations of any amount are welcome.

All gifts may be picked up at The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s front counter located in the Public Safety Building (1000 55th Street).

Accepted forms of payment include cash paid in person, check (payment addressed to “Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department”), and an online payment system that the donor will need to bring a receipt to receive their gift.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department also partnered with The Lettering Machine (https://theletteringmachine.com/tlm_retail/shop/home) to produce and sell a KSD K9 Unit clothing line. Please visit their website to make that purchase which also benefits the KSD K9 Unit.

The entire Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department would like to sincerely thank our community, The Lettering Machine, and the Kenosha County Board for the continued support we receive and thank our community for any assistance they can provide in supporting our K9 Unit.

A family-friendly fundraising event will be announced soon as well.