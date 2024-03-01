21 Wheatland Center School students selected for publication in 2023-24 Southern Lakes Anthology

2023-24 Wheatland Anthology Students – Front row (left to right) Stella Marr and Averie Schmaling Second row (left to right) Wren Hawkins, Charlie Mccarville-Robinson, Austyn Madaus, Morgan Fauth and Kaydence Novak Third row (left to right) Rylee Warren, Abigail Zavacke, Ava Winter, DJ Egerton, Tony Busch, Maximus Borre and Melanie Monson Back row (left to right) Mackenzie Idell, Mackenzie Whitaker, Elaina Hetland, Dominic Frank, Sawyer VanDommelen, Alicia Johanesen and Cambree Lois. /Submitted photo

Twenty one young authors and artists at Wheatland Center School had their work selected for publication in the 2023-24 Southern Lakes Anthology “What If…”

The theme of this year’s anthology project was “What If…” Student work was judged on clarity and message,

creativity/originality, technical skill and presentation, and overall quality. Wheatland had 20 pieces chosen for publication. Students in grades third through eighth participated in this project.

Students and their work selected for publication are:

4th grade — Maximus Borre for his illustrated writing titled “Ultimate Dream”; Tony Busch for his poetry titled “The Unthinkable”; DJ Egerton for his poetry titled “The Great Impact”; Melanie Monson for her poetry titled “The Legend of Harper Blaze”; Ava Winter for her artwork titled “A New World”; Abigail Zavacke for her illustrated writing titled “Bug Life”

5th grade — Morgan Fauth & Kaydence Novak for their illustrated writing titled “Adventures in Space”; Stella Marr for her artwork titled “The Unknown”; Averie Schmaling for her artwork titled “Forever Broken”; Sawyer VanDommelen for his poetry titled “Animals in Charge”.

6th grade — Wren Hawkins for her illustrated writing titled “The Last Breath”; Austyn Madaus for her poetry titled “For Tomorrow”; Charlie Mccarville-Robinson for her poetry titled “If I Was a Cat”.

8th grade — Dominic Frank for his poetry titled “Odyssey of a Fish”; Elaina Hetland for her poetry titled “Wisdom of Wind and Wings”; Mackenzie Idell for her prose titled “The Program”; Alicia Johanesen for her poetry titled “Breaking the Surface”; Cambree Lois for her poetry titled “Little Things”; Rylee Warren for her poetry titled “Building Your Home”

Mackenzie Whitaker for her poetry titled “Blue Planet”.

In addition to having their piece published, students will be recognized for this accomplishment and receive a copy of the publication at a reception in Whitewater this coming May.