Westosha Central High School band students perform at 2024 District Solo & Ensemble

Feb 28th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Westosha Central High School hosted District Solo & Ensemble on Saturday, Feb. 24.

The WCHS band program had 130 students across 46 events entered. Students who received a *1 rating earned a performance at State Solo & Ensemble held at University of Wisconsin-Parkside on April 27.

The WCHS band has 52 students across 15 events that earned performances at State Solo & Ensemble. Overall 98 students across 32 events earned gold medals for their performances. In addition, 31 students across 11 events earned silver medals for their performances. 

