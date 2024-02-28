This is Flood Safety Awareness Week in Wisconsin

With spring around the corner, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages Wisconsinites to prepare for flooding, one of the most frequently occurring natural disasters in Wisconsin and across the United States.

Gov. Tony Evers has declared Feb. 25 through March 2 as Flood Safety Awareness Week in Wisconsin to raise public awareness of the importance of preparing for the risks associated with flooding.

Many communities across Wisconsin experienced flooding last year, even though some areas in the state were experiencing low water levels at the same time. Flood waters and runoff contaminate water supplies, destroy homes, damage property and can even result in fatalities. There were 77 people killed in the United States in 2023 due to flooding, and just one inch of water can cause $25,000 of damage to your home.

In addition to anticipated seasonal flooding, extreme precipitation events are expected to increase in the future, according to the Wisconsin Initiative On Climate Change Impacts 2021 Assessment Report.

What can you do to prepare, and how can you reduce the potentially devastating impacts of flooding?

Do you know your flood risk? Type in your address on FEMA’s website to find out if you are in or near a flood zone.

For more information on flood safety and for safety information throughout the year, visit the ReadyWisconsin website.