Windy conditions will increase the contrast between a very unseasonably warm Tuesday and a cold very seasonable February Wednesday.

Temperatures Wednesday should be in the 20s, but winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph will drive wind chill values into the single digits at times

And there could be some more snow during the day. Snow overnight accumulated mostly on the grass in Paddock Lake, but roads may be slick in the area. There’s a 40 percent chance of some more snow Wednesday.