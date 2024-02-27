Units responding for fire in Salem

At about 12:13 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Wheatland Vol Fire Department and Town of Randall Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 26300 block of 89th Street in Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue.

Per dispatch: Burning in a yard has caught a porch on fire.

UPDATE about 12:25 p.m. — Deputies shutting down traffic on 89th Street (Highway AH).

UPDATE 12:30 p.m. — Salem Lakes command clearing some mutual aid units to return to quarters.