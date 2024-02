The National Weather Service office in Sullivan has upgraded the risk for severe weather for our area to enhanced risk. Of the 5 levels of risk, that puts us at 3 (5 being the most risk).

This upgrade is mostly for the possibility of large hail, but high winds or an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, the NWS says. Wind gusts may reach 40 mph.

And snowfall Tuesday night and Wednesday morning might equal about 1 inch total.

UPDATE 3:55 p.m. — Tornado watch issued.