Hot February Tuesday starts off volatile weather period

A mere 74 degrees isn’t typically warm enough to warrant the use of the adjective hot, but when it comes in February that’s different.

Tuesday’s going to be hot with a high of 74 degrees, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

But there’s also the potential for some volatile weather Tuesday night.

There should be rain, maybe as early as 5 p.m. but virtually certain by 8 p.m. There may even be a thunderstorm. Temperatures should start plunging this evening, dropping almost 20 degrees from the high by 10 p.m. and bottoming out at about 20 degrees around 7 a.m., Wednesday. The rain could be replaced by snow after midnight.

Wednesday is expected to stay cold, with a high of 26, about 50 degrees lower than Tuesday’s high.

Fortunately, the weather is not expected to stay so winter-like for leap-year day Thursday and beyond. Temps are expected to recover to a high of 43 Thursday and be back in the 60s for Saturday and Sunday.

UPDATE 8:10 a.m. — Here’s the latest from the NWS: