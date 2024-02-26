Warm Monday, Tuesday; chance of snow Tuesday night-Wednesday

The work week is starting out warm, but we could be seeing snow by midweek.

High temperatures are expected to reach 64 Monday and 71 Tuesday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

After that pleasant start, conditions are expected to change for the worse Tuesday night, when the temperature could plunge almost 50 degrees from the high with rain — and snow — showers and possibly a thunderstorm. A 30 percent chance of snow will linger into Wednesday morning. Wednesday’s high temperature should reach 30.

Then the rebound begins with a high temperature of 42 on Thursday, 52 on Friday and in the 60s for the weekend.