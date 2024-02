The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the school library.

Agenda items include:

2022-2023 School District Audit

Approval of 403(b) Benefit Modification

Approval of the Technology Five Year Plan

Approval of TWC IT Device Replenish

Approval of Replacement of SMART Boards

Closed session for staffing plan updates

The full agenda is available here.