The Salem School District board is scheduled to hold special and regular board meetings on Tuesday in the large group instruction room.

The special meeting is first, starting at 6:30 p.m. On the agenda is a closed session regarding professional staff employment.

The full special meeting agenda is available here.

The regular meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Agenda items include:

Approve 2024-2025 School Year Calendar.

Second Friday January Pupil Count Report.

The full agenda is available here.