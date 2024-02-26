Agenda: Paris Town Board meeting Feb. 27, 2024

Feb 26th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.

Agenda items include:

  • Recommendation from the Plan Commission: Variance request application filed by Francesco and Natalie Rovella at 16700 7th Street (Parcel 45-4-221-033-0200) for a variance to the 65 foot building set back to allow a house addition to the front of an existing house. Petition requests a 57 foot setback from CTH A (7th Street).
  • Review of written applications for the open Supervisor #2 position.
  • Possible appointment of resident to fill the Supervisor #2 position.
  • Presentation from Badtke Holdings LLC, 1565 200 th Ave. of potential additional tenants for the commercial buildings located on Lot 2 per the Conditional Use Permit. Potential tenants to be considered: Landscape company; Fencing contractor; Factory machinery moving company.
  • Resolution #2024-2 extending the temporary closing of 144th Ave to heavy traffic.
  • Internet updates – Spectrum, Mid-West Fiber projects
  • Paris Solar project updates – including planned array deliveries.

The full agenda is available here.

