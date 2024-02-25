Brady Schick named to Cedarville University Fall 2023 Dean’s List

Feb 25th, 2024
by Darren Hillock.

Brady Schick of Silver Lake, was named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University for Fall 2023. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Located in southwest Ohio, Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 5,456 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study. For more information about Cedarville University, visit www.cedarville.edu.

