Brady Schick named to Cedarville University Fall 2023 Dean’s List

Brady Schick of Silver Lake, was named to the Dean’s Honor List at Cedarville University for Fall 2023. This recognition requires the student to obtain a 3.75 GPA or higher for the semester and carry a minimum of 12 credit hours.

