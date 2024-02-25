Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Feb. 26, 2024

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.
Agenda items include:
- Discussion and Possible Action to change the Paramedic/EMS Billing Contract.
- Possible approval of Conway Shield inv. 0518063 in the amount of $6,494.25 for turnout gear.
- Discussion and possible action on Payment Request #1 from KR Contractors, Inc. in the amount of $22,106.25, for tree and brush clearing at the Dells Road walking trail and Community Park disc golf.
- Discussion and possible action: Award 2024 Paving & Utilities Contract: All-Ways Contractors, Inc., in the amount of $870,648.00.
- Update, discussion and possible action on Rock Lake Road traffic signs.
- Discussion and possible action on Resolution 2024.02-97, a resolution of the Salem Lakes Village Board relating to a request to the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors for a traffic study on a portion of CTH ‘JF’ located in the Village of Salem Lakes.
- Discussion and possible action on request from William Cort & Belinda Ann Mathes, 29414 Wilmot Rd., Trevor, WI 53179 (Owner), application for an amendment of Certified Survey Map No. 2585 via an “Affidavit of Correction”, received by Planning & Development January 23, 2024 and drafted by Mark R. Madsen, P.L.S., P.E of Nielsen, Madsen & Barber, S.C., to remove the “no vehicular access” restriction along the frontage of Lot 1 of Certified Survey Map No. 2585 being Tax Parcel #70-4-120-322-0131. For informational purposes only this property is located on the north side of CTH “C” approx. 1,800 ft east of the intersection with CTH “B”.
- Discussion and possible action on Ordinance 2024.01-76, an ordinance repealing and replacing provisions of Chapter 186 Article IV of the Municipal Code of the Village of Salem Lakes regarding chickens in residential areas.
- Discussion and possible action on an agreement, Foth to update the Village’s Park Impact Fee and to create a Trails Impact Fee for new residential development.
- Closed session concerning candidates for the position of Finance Director/Treasurer and appointment of an Interim Treasurer.
- Discussion and possible action on Appointment of Deputy Treasurer/Accounts Payable Clerk and Interim Treasurer.
- Discussion and possible action on repurposing an existing vacant position from Deputy Clerk / Administrative Assistant to Assistant to the Village Administrator.
- Discussion and possible approval of 2024 event requests from Silver Lake Happenings.