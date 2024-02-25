Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Feb. 26, 2024

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to meet Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

Agenda items include:

Discussion and Possible Action to change the Paramedic/EMS Billing Contract.

Possible approval of Conway Shield inv. 0518063 in the amount of $6,494.25 for turnout gear.

Discussion and possible action on Payment Request #1 from KR Contractors, Inc. in the amount of $22,106.25, for tree and brush clearing at the Dells Road walking trail and Community Park disc golf.

Discussion and possible action: Award 2024 Paving & Utilities Contract: All-Ways Contractors, Inc., in the amount of $870,648.00.

Update, discussion and possible action on Rock Lake Road traffic signs.

Discussion and possible action on Resolution 2024.02-97, a resolution of the Salem Lakes Village Board relating to a request to the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors for a traffic study on a portion of CTH ‘JF’ located in the Village of Salem Lakes.

Discussion and possible action on request from William Cort & Belinda Ann Mathes, 29414 Wilmot Rd., Trevor, WI 53179 (Owner), application for an amendment of Certified Survey Map No. 2585 via an “Affidavit of Correction”, received by Planning & Development January 23, 2024 and drafted by Mark R. Madsen, P.L.S., P.E of Nielsen, Madsen & Barber, S.C., to remove the “no vehicular access” restriction along the frontage of Lot 1 of Certified Survey Map No. 2585 being Tax Parcel #70-4-120-322-0131. For informational purposes only this property is located on the north side of CTH “C” approx. 1,800 ft east of the intersection with CTH “B”.

Discussion and possible action on Ordinance 2024.01-76, an ordinance repealing and replacing provisions of Chapter 186 Article IV of the Municipal Code of the Village of Salem Lakes regarding chickens in residential areas.

Discussion and possible action on an agreement, Foth to update the Village’s Park Impact Fee and to create a Trails Impact Fee for new residential development.

Closed session concerning candidates for the position of Finance Director/Treasurer and appointment of an Interim Treasurer.

Discussion and possible action on Appointment of Deputy Treasurer/Accounts Payable Clerk and Interim Treasurer.

Discussion and possible action on repurposing an existing vacant position from Deputy Clerk / Administrative Assistant to Assistant to the Village Administrator.

Discussion and possible approval of 2024 event requests from Silver Lake Happenings.

The full agenda is available here.