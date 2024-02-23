A’s Closet Dress Giveaway in Burlington March 1 & 2; Paddock Lake March 8 & 9

A’s Dress Closet Giveaway will be hosting events March 1 and 2 in Burlington and March 8 and 9 in Paddock Lake.

All inventory is completely free at these events.

Hours on March 1 are 3 to 6 p.m. and on March 2 are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bubba’s Cellar at Bubba’s Brickyard, 217 N. Pine St., Burlington.

Hours on March 8 are 3 to 6 p.m. and on March 9 from 10 a,m. to 2 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church, 24929 75th St., Paddock Lake.

Donations accepted at all events. In need of short, formal dresses. Bring a dress to shop and swap.