A word from our sponsors: Wheatland J1 School District seeking substitute teachers

The Wheatland J1 School District is seeking dynamic and energetic substitute teachers who will work collaboratively with grade level and departmental colleagues. The preferred candidate is expected to create a safe and welcoming environment that nurtures creativity and innovation. Applicants should have a working understanding of and comfort level with current technology and should be able to learn new technology innovations. The substitute teacher will work in a team environment designed to develop positive relationships with students, parents, colleagues, and administrators.
APPLY HERE or contact Heather Warren with any questions: heather.warren@wcspk8.org; 262-537-2216
About Wheatland: The Wheatland J1 School District is a pre K-8 school district with approximately 110 employees, and 630 students. The district covers over 30 square miles and incorporates 4 municipalities. Wheatland attracts students from all over the area and strives for educational excellence in a results oriented, improvement focused educational system. Wheatland boasts top notch teachers, world class curriculum, and a myriad of amazing programs for students. The staff enjoys a student focused, collaborative, family work environment.
