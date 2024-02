At about 3:18 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a crash on Highway C west of Highway 45 in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Single vehicle crash. Flight for Life medical transport helicopter responding.

UPDATE 3:19 p.m. — Bristol command reports occupant has been freed from vehicle.

UPDATE 3:21 p.m. — Flight for Life on the ground at landing zone.

UPDATE 3:43 p.m. — Flight for Life has taken off from landing zone.