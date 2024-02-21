Units responding for fire in Wilmot

At about 6 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue (all stations), Town of Randall Fire Department, Wheatland Vol. Fire Department and Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a fire in the 30700 block of 111th Street in Wilmot.

Per dispatch: Garage involved.

UPDATE 6:03 p.m. — A sheriff’s deputy on scene reports smoke from garage, which is about 10 feet from nearest building.

UPDATE about 6:14 p.m. — Salem Lakes command reports to dispatch that fire is knocked down. Ventilation underway.