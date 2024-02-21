Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Feb. 21, 2024

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).
Agenda items include:
- Authorize Village Administrator to issue purchase order to ES&S for the purchase of one Express vote machine, with a cost not to exceed $4,155.00.
- Authorize Village staff to pay the Town of Wheatland $4,649.01 for water patrol services.
- Authorize village Administrator to offer cross training agreement to Gavin Edmonds for training and licensing to operate the Village Sanitary Sewer Plant and Water Utility.