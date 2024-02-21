Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board meeting Feb. 21, 2024

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to meet Wednesday, starting at 7 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

Agenda items include:

Authorize Village Administrator to issue purchase order to ES&S for the purchase of one Express vote machine, with a cost not to exceed $4,155.00.

Authorize Village staff to pay the Town of Wheatland $4,649.01 for water patrol services.

Authorize village Administrator to offer cross training agreement to Gavin Edmonds for training and licensing to operate the Village Sanitary Sewer Plant and Water Utility.

The full agenda is available here.