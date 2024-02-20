Warm spell starts Tuesday

A string of days with high temperatures above 50 degrees will start Tuesday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

It’s still February, right?

The NWS says we should see a highs of 54 on Tuesday, 57 on Wednesday and 52 on Thursday. High temps will slip into the 40s for Friday and Saturday before heading back into the 50s for Monday.

It is going to take a bit to feel the warmth Tuesday. At about 5:40 a.m., Tuesday the Westosha Central High School weather station says it’s just 29 at about 5:40 a.m. in Paddock Lake. The NWS has a special weather statement in effect for patchy for and freezing fog.