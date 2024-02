Voters in the Wilmot Union High School District voted on a three-year, non-recurring operational referendum in Tuesday’s election. The request was for $2,000,000 in 2024-25, $2,500,000 in 2025-26 and $3,000,000 in 2026-27.

Early results at 8:16 p.m. with 6 of 8 polls reporting were:

No 594 (55.2%)

Yes 482 (44.8%)

Results at 8:20 p.m. with 7 of 8 polls reporting were:

No 1316 (53.58%)

Yes 1140 (46.42%