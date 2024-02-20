It’s spring non-partisan primary election day.
Polls are open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Here is a list of polling places by municipality
All wards in Salem Lakes will vote at Salem Lakes Village Hall for this election.
On the ballot will be:
- Voters in the Wilmot Union High School District will be able to vote on a three-year, non-recurring operational referendum. The request is for $2,000,000 in 2024-25, $2,500,000 in 2025-26 and $3,000,000 in 2026-27.
- Voters throughout Kenosha County will be able to vote in a primary for Circuit Court Judge-Branch 3. Three candidates are vying for the two spots that will appear on the April 2 ballot. In the primary are: Frank Gagliardi (who was appointed to fill out the term of retiring judge Bruce E. Schroeder), Heather Iverson and William Michel.