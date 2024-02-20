Spring election 2024: Circuit Court Judge-Branch 3 primary results

Voters throughout Kenosha County voted in a primary for Circuit Court Judge-Branch 3 on Tuesday.

Three candidates were on the primary ballot: Frank Gagliardi (who was appointed to fill out the term of retiring judge Bruce E. Schroeder), Heather Iverson and William Michel.

The top two vote getters Tuesday will appear on the April 2 ballot.

Early results at 8:15 p.m. with 48 polls out of 105 reporting were:

Frank Gagliardi 2841 (45.37%)

Heather Iverson 2466 (39.38%)

William Michel 930 (14.85%)

Results at 8:18 p.m. with 62 of 105 polls reporting were:

Gagliardi 4071 (44.39%)

Iverson 3677 (40.1%)

Michel 1386 (15.11%)

Results at 8:26 p.m. with 72 of 105 polls reporting were:

Gagliardi 5207 (45.01%)

Heather Iverson 4595 (39.72%)

William Michel 1723 (14.89%)

Results at 8:31 p.m. with 94 of 105 polls reporting were:

Gagliardi 5624 (44.87%)

Iverson 4998 (39.87%)

Michel 1865 (14.88%)

Results at 8:40 p.m. with 99 of 105 polls reporting were:

Gagliardi 7033 (46.06%)

Iverson 5910 (38.7%)

Michel 2273 (14.89%)

Results at 9 p.m. with 104 of 05 polls reporting were:

Gagliardi 8117 (46.45%)

Iverson 6664 (38.14%)

Michel 2631 (15.06%)