Agenda: Twin Lakes joint Village Board, Plan Commission meeting Feb. 19, 2024

The Twin Lakes Village Board and Plan Commission are scheduled to hold a joint meeting Monday, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

Agenda items for the joint portion of the meeting are:

Public hearing on an ordinance to amend the Code of Ordinances pertaining to floodplain regulations.

Discussion and possible action by the Plan Commission regarding amending the Code of Ordinances pertaining to floodplain regulations.

Discussion and possible action by the Plan Commission regarding the use of property at 100 School Street that is not specifically allowed in commercial zoning.

After the above items, the Plan Commission is scheduled to adjourn. The following agenda items are from the Village Board only portion of the meeting:

Discussion and possible action by the Village Board regarding amending the Code of Ordinances pertaining to floodplain regulations.

Discussion and possible action by the Village Board regarding the use of property at 100 School Street that is not specifically allowed in commercial zoning.

Discussion and possible action regarding a quote from Century Traffic for centerline painting int he amount of $12,540.

Discussion and possible action regarding Water Patrol pay for the 2024 season.

Consideration of a motion to approve quote from Sabel Mechanical for digester wall repair for $34,644.

Closed session for conducting a compensation evaluation of the village clerk.

The full agenda is available here,