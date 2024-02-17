Units responding for fire in Salem Lakes

At about 8:40 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Town of Randall Fire Department, Wheatland Vol. Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a barn fire in the 8300 block of 312th Avenue in Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Lakes.
UPDATE about 8:43 p.m. — Deputy on scene reports pole barn on fire. No people believed to be inside. Some animals inside.
UPDATE about 8:47 p.m. — MABAS box alarm activated by Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue. Requested to respond are:
- Antioch Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire Department with engines.
- Paris Fire and Rescue and Kansasville Fire and Rescue with tenders.
- Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue with a squad.
- Lake Villa Fire Department with an ambulance.
- Antioch with a chief.
- City of Burlington and Town of Burlington fire departments for change of quarters.
UPDATE 8:55 p.m. — Access to Highway FR being blocked by deputies.
UPDATE 9:03 p.m. — Additional box alarm response for tenders only. Due to respond are Spring Grove Fire Protection District and Newport Fire Protection District.
UPDATE 9:21 p.m. Kenosha County Fire investigation Task Force requested to respond to the scene.