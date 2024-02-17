Units responding for fire in Salem Lakes

At about 8:40 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Town of Randall Fire Department, Wheatland Vol. Fire Department units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a barn fire in the 8300 block of 312th Avenue in Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Lakes.

UPDATE about 8:43 p.m. — Deputy on scene reports pole barn on fire. No people believed to be inside. Some animals inside.

UPDATE about 8:47 p.m. — MABAS box alarm activated by Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue. Requested to respond are:

Antioch Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire Department with engines.

Paris Fire and Rescue and Kansasville Fire and Rescue with tenders.

Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue with a squad.

Lake Villa Fire Department with an ambulance.

Antioch with a chief.

City of Burlington and Town of Burlington fire departments for change of quarters.

UPDATE 8:55 p.m. — Access to Highway FR being blocked by deputies.

UPDATE 9:03 p.m. — Additional box alarm response for tenders only. Due to respond are Spring Grove Fire Protection District and Newport Fire Protection District.

UPDATE 9:21 p.m. Kenosha County Fire investigation Task Force requested to respond to the scene.